FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jury selection begins in criminal trial of ex-Dewey leaders
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 27, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Jury selection begins in criminal trial of ex-Dewey leaders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Jury selection kicked off on Monday in New York state court in the criminal trial of three former leaders of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf.

Potential jurors began filling out questionnaires in the trial against former Dewey chair Steven Davis, ex-executive director Stephen DiCarmine and former chief financial official Joel Sanders. The three men face grand larceny, scheme to defraud and other charges. They have pleaded not guilty.

Dewey, which once had more than 1,000 attorneys, filed for bankruptcy in 2012, marking the largest law firm collapse in U.S. history.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has accused Davis, DiCarmine and Sanders of hiding Dewey’s true financial condition from creditors, investors and auditors as the firm was on the brink of financial ruin.

Prosecutors say they overstated revenue to hide the firm’s true financial condition from creditors and investors.

The defendants say the investigation leading to the prosecution was instigated by disaffected partners who sought to blame the firm’s financial woes on management.

Jury selection may last several weeks and the trial could last up to six months.

Prosecutors have also indicted a former junior manager at Dewey, Zachary Warren. His trial will likely begin next year. He has pleaded not guilty.

The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court No. 773/2014.

Reporting By Christine Simmons; Editing By Alexia Garamfalvi and Noeleen Walder

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.