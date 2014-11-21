Ex-Dewey execs seek trial delay amid insurance dispute

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Three former leaders of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf accused of falsifying the company’s financial results cannot go to trial in January because an insurance company has refused to pay their latest legal bills, their lawyers told a judge on Friday.

Justice Robert Stolz of New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan agreed to postpone the case for a month, setting a February 23 trial date, while legal wrangling takes place to get the insurer to pay up.

Former Dewey chairman Steven Davis, ex-executive director Stephen DiCarmine and former chief financial officer Joel Sanders face grand larceny, scheming to defraud and other criminal charges. They are accused of overstating revenue and decreasing expenses to keep the firm’s true financial condition from banks and other creditors.

Two carriers have paid a total of $35 million in claims under Dewey’s directors and officers insurance, the lawyers said, but the third has refused to make good on its $15 million of coverage.

“Without these funds, we cannot adequately prepare the defense,” Elkan Abramowitz, who represents Davis, told the judge. “You cannot try a six-month case on a shoestring.”

Stolz questioned why the defendants couldn’t front the legal expenses while they battle the insurer.

“You are not dealing with people who are indigent,” the judge said.

DiCarmine and Sanders each made more than $2 million a year before the 2012 collapse of Dewey, according to a bankruptcy court filing. Its bankruptcy was the largest of a U.S. law firm. Davis, a partner, took withdrawals and distributions of millions of dollars annually, prosecutors said at his arraignment.

Attorney Edward Little, who represents Sanders, told the judge Dewey’s former CFO now works at a small law Florida firm. DiCarmine is not employed, Little added. Davis is unemployed and living off his IRA in London, Abramowitz said.

Iron-Starr Excess Agency Ltd. has refused to pay claims, alleging misrepresentations in the policy application, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman for the Bermuda-based insurer declined to comment.

XL Group paid on the $25 million it underwrote, while OneBeacon Insurance Group paid on its $10 million, the lawyers said. The XL coverage included a $19 million settlement.

Prosecutor Peirce Moser said if the case was postponed, it should only be for the month. He said the New York case should not be ruled by Bermuda.

Outside court, Abramowitz declined to comment on how much the criminal defense had burned through so far.

The case is New York v Davis et al, 773/2014.