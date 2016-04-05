FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Dewey partners not liable for office rent
April 5, 2016 / 7:41 PM / a year ago

Ex-Dewey partners not liable for office rent

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York state judge has ruled that the former partners of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf cannot be held personally liable for rent on the bankrupt law firm’s office space.

Dewey’s 2012 Chapter 11 bankruptcy was largest ever for a U.S. law firm. A trio of the firm’s former leaders, including chairman Steven Davis, were criminally charged for allegedly trying to conceal the firm’s teetering finances from lenders and investors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PSbH1Z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
