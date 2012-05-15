FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. pension corp sues Dewey & LeBoeuf law firm
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. pension corp sues Dewey & LeBoeuf law firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Troubled Dewey & LeBoeuf law firm, facing partner defections and a New York prosecutor’s investigation, was sued on Monday by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp, which is seeking a decree to terminate various Dewey retirement plans.

The case by the PBGC, a wholly owned United States government corporation, was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Last week, a former employee sued the law firm on behalf of herself and others in the same court, claiming unfair termination.

