Ex-Dewey partners agree to pay at least $50 mln in settlement

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Former partners of the defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf agreed o n T hursday to pay at least $50 million toward a settlement agreement, the minimum amount the firm’s advisers had been seeking in order to submit the proposal to bankruptcy court.

The settlement, if approved, could mark the first major recovery for Dewey’s creditors, who are owed an estimated $315 million, according to court filings.

Under the final settlement offer, former Dewey partners had to contribute a minimum of $50 million by 5 p.m., Aug. 16, a condition that was met by 2:45 p.m. Thursday, according to an e-mail sent to former Dewey partners and obtained by Reuters. The e-mail did not specify how much money had been raised collectively.

The deal, however, might not bring to an end several months of heated negotiations between Dewey’s estate, former Dewey partners and lenders. A committee representing former Dewey partners on Thursday asked a federal bankruptcy judge to appoint an independent examiner to investigate the settlement before it gets court approval.

“Without such an investigation having been undertaken, there is no way that the Debtor - nor anyone else, including the Court - can formulate an informed view as to whether the PCP (settlement) is within the realm of reasonableness,” said David Friedman, a lawyer representing the former partners committee, in court records.

Friedman, in court documents, objected to the composition of the Dewey wind-down team. He said the team was being managed by lawyers who had advised the firm before its collapse and that they gave high earners at Dewey preferential treatment when devising the settlement.

A spokeswoman for Joff Mitchell, Dewey’s chief restructuring officer and a senior managing director at Zolfo Cooper, had no immediate comment.

The Dewey estate may still go after an additional estimated $60 million from former Dewey partners in so-called unfinished business claims, in which the trustee seeks to recover profits on legal business former partners took with them to other law firms.

Partners who did not sign onto the deal also could be vulnerable to claw-back litigation unless they accept the deal after the August 16 deadline and agree to pay a 25 percent penalty.

Some former partners said they accepted the settlement simply to put the matter in the past. “I‘m holding my nose but I‘m doing this,” said one former partner.

Another former partner said he was “optimistic” about Thursday’s announcement, despite having to pay a significant amount of money.

“I would have been extraordinarily depressed if this threshold hadn’t been reached,” he said.