Dewey & LeBoeuf, SNR Denton merger talks collapse - WSJ
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

Dewey & LeBoeuf, SNR Denton merger talks collapse - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Merger talks between law firms Dewey & LeBoeuf and SNR Denton collapsed on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Dewey & LeBoeuf, which is struggling with a debt crisis and criminal probe of its former chairman, is considering a number of alternatives including deals with other law firms.

The full-merger discussions “effectively ended” after Dewey & LeBoeuf sent an email on Monday night encouraging its partners to seek new jobs, according to the newspaper.

SNR Denton had suggested a full merger, in which it would have taken on more than 1,000 remaining Dewey lawyers, the Journal said.

However, a Dewey spokesman told Reuters that “the firm is continuing to talk with SNR Denton and other firms.”

Earlier, talks with rival Greenberg Traurig about a possible transaction fell through, according to an internal e-mail sent Sunday and reviewed by Reuters.

SNR Denton could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

