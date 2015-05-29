Day three of Dewey trial focuses on what executive committee knew

(Quote in the second paragraph may be objectionable to some readers.)

By Christine Simmons

(Reuters) - On the third day of a trial in Manhattan state court against three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives, the prosecution continued to question Jane Boisseau, a former member of the firm’s executive committee, who said she was never told that the firm failed to meet the cash flow covenant in its credit agreements in 2008.

During Boisseau’s testimony, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Peirce Moser showed an email from Dewey’s chief financial officer Joel Sanders to executive director Stephen DiCarmine in late December 2008 that said, “we could be in deep shit.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LQsJ0g (Reporting by Christine Simmons)