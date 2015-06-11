FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf controller testifies about false records
June 11, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf controller testifies about false records

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dewey & LeBoeuf’s former controller gave evidence on Wednesday in the trial against the bankrupt law firm’s three indicted former executives, telling a New York court he participated in making false accounting entries to increase the firm’s net income.

Thomas Mullikin is one of seven former Dewey accounting employees who have already pleaded guilty and have signed a cooperation agreement with the district attorney’s office. He is the first of the seven to testify during the trial, which began on May 26.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GfXJFz

