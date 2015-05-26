Factbox: Dewey trial at a glance

(Reuters) - The Manhattan district attorney’s office will begin opening statements Tuesday against three former executives of Dewey & LeBoeuf, a now-defunct firm that once had more than 1,400 attorneys in 26 offices.

The firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2012. Although several large law firms have failed in recent years, criminal charges against top execs have rarely followed. The trial, expected to last four to six months, is before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert Stolz.

