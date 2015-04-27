FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Westlaw News
April 27, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-partners of defunct Dewey may take witness stand

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manhattan prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives have interviewed a number of former partners of the now-defunct firm, according to letters filed in court from prosecutors to defense attorneys.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in a trial in Manhattan Supreme Court against Steven Davis, Stephen DiCarmine and Joel Sanders, who are alleged to have hid Dewey’s true financial condition from creditors, investors and auditors as the firm was on the road to ruin. Davis, DiCarmine and Sanders - who were the firm’s chairman, executive director and CFO - have pleaded not guilty.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1b6b0oW

