Cooperator in Dewey trial admits some accounting tricks were his
June 12, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Cooperator in Dewey trial admits some accounting tricks were his

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers defending former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives grilled the firm’s former controller, Thomas Mullikin, on Thursday in an effort to prove that fraudulent accounting adjustments originated with him and his boss and that the firm’s leaders were unaware of the scheme.

In a trial in Manhattan Supreme Court, Mullikin, who has already pleaded guilty and has signed a cooperation agreement with the district attorney’s office, testified that “I had no choice” but to participate in the fraud because he was under orders from his boss, former finance director Francis Canellas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QRDyki

