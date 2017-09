NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former top rainmaker at Dewey & LeBoeuf gave a New York jury a rare glimpse inside the doomed firm’s final days, as he testified at the criminal trial of its former chairman and two other executives.

Ralph Ferrara, now a partner at Proskauer Rose, appeared on Monday as a government witness as the trial entered its fifth week.

