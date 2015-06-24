Emails talk of 'coward' and 'nitwits' before Dewey attempted coup

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Months before he led the ill-fated 2007 merger that created the law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, Steven Davis was confronted with an internal coup attempt led by two of his highest-earning partners.

Jurors in Manhattan at the criminal trial of Davis and two other former Dewey executives on Tuesday saw a series of offensive emails sent between Alexander Dye and Jonathan Schwolsky, who led the corporate practice at LeBoeuf Lamb Greene & MacRae prior to the merger.

