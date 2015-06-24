FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emails talk of 'coward' and 'nitwits' before Dewey attempted coup
June 24, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

Emails talk of 'coward' and 'nitwits' before Dewey attempted coup

Joseph Ax, Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Months before he led the ill-fated 2007 merger that created the law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, Steven Davis was confronted with an internal coup attempt led by two of his highest-earning partners.

Jurors in Manhattan at the criminal trial of Davis and two other former Dewey executives on Tuesday saw a series of offensive emails sent between Alexander Dye and Jonathan Schwolsky, who led the corporate practice at LeBoeuf Lamb Greene & MacRae prior to the merger.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Cru1tI

