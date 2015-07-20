FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Dewey chairman's attorney presses key witness on alleged fraud
July 20, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Dewey chairman's attorney presses key witness on alleged fraud

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Defense attorneys on Monday continued to attack the credibility of a key witness in the criminal trial in Manhattan state court of three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives.

During his direct testimony last week, former Dewey finance director Francis Canellas had implicated chairman Steven Davis, executive director Stephen DiCarmine and chief financial officer Joel Sanders in a series of accounting frauds that he said took place from 2008 to 2011.

