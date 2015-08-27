FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecution rests in trial of ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf executives
August 27, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Prosecution rests in trial of ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf executives

Joseph Ax, Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prosecutors rested their fraud case against three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives on Thursday, three months after the trial began in New York state court.

During roughly 45 days of testimony, the jury has heard from more than three dozen witnesses and examined hundreds of internal emails and financial documents, as prosecutors seek to show that former Chairman Steven Davis, Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine and Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders falsified Dewey’s books between 2008 and 2011 to hide its growing financial problems.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Lz1gRW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
