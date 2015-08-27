Prosecution rests in trial of ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf executives

(Reuters) - Prosecutors rested their fraud case against three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives on Thursday, three months after the trial began in New York state court.

During roughly 45 days of testimony, the jury has heard from more than three dozen witnesses and examined hundreds of internal emails and financial documents, as prosecutors seek to show that former Chairman Steven Davis, Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine and Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders falsified Dewey’s books between 2008 and 2011 to hide its growing financial problems.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Lz1gRW