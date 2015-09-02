FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge won't throw out Dewey case before jury verdict
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 2, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

Judge won't throw out Dewey case before jury verdict

Joseph Ax

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The judge presiding over the criminal trial of three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives said on Tuesday he would let the case go to the jury before ruling on the defendants’ motion to throw out the charges based on a lack of evidence.

Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert Stolz said he would reserve judgment on the request from former chairman Steven Davis, former executive director Stephen DiCarmine and former chief financial officer Joel Sanders, whose lawyers have criticized the prosecution’s case as circumstantial and speculative.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Uqu7da

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.