Judge won't throw out Dewey case before jury verdict

(Reuters) - The judge presiding over the criminal trial of three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives said on Tuesday he would let the case go to the jury before ruling on the defendants’ motion to throw out the charges based on a lack of evidence.

Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert Stolz said he would reserve judgment on the request from former chairman Steven Davis, former executive director Stephen DiCarmine and former chief financial officer Joel Sanders, whose lawyers have criticized the prosecution’s case as circumstantial and speculative.

