Dewey execs will not testify; summations set to begin Tuesday

(Reuters) - Three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives will not testify or call any witnesses in their criminal trial, their attorneys said on Thursday, clearing the way for summations to begin next week.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has said it will drop nearly half of the charges in the case against former chairman Steven Davis, former executive director Stephen DiCarmine and former chief financial officer Joel Sanders, attorneys for the defendants told Reuters after a hearing on Thursday.

