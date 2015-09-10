FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Dewey CFO's attorney attacks key witness's credibility
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 10, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Former Dewey CFO's attorney attacks key witness's credibility

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prosecutors’ case against former Dewey & LeBoeuf chief financial officer Joel Sanders relies on less than credible witnesses and innuendo instead of facts, Sanders’ lawyer told a jury on Thursday.

Sanders, along with Dewey’s former chairman Stephen Davis and former executive director Stephen DiCarmine, is accused of manipulating the firm’s accounts to deceive lenders and investors in a failed effort to avoid the firm’s 2012 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1iA9csB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.