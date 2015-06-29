FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Westlaw News
June 29, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Dewey partner continues to downplay role in bond offering

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Dewey & LeBoeuf partner who advised the now-defunct firm on a $150 debt offering maintained under cross-examination Monday during the criminal trial of three former firm executives that he was not in charge of the 2010 offering.

Richard Shutran, now a partner at O‘Melveny & Myers, also said that he did not believe at the time that the firm needed to disclose to investors the expensive compensation guarantees it had agreed to for many of its partners.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Jtu6ou

