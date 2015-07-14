Jury hears more details of Dewey fraud from ex-finance director

(Reuters) - The former finance director of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, testifying in Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday, continued to flesh out the details of what he called a deliberate effort by himself and the firm’s former executives to deceive auditors and lenders.

In his second day testifying at the trial of former Chairman Steven Davis, former Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine and former Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders, ex-finance director Francis Canellas walked jurors through the accounting tricks he said he used to cook Dewey’s books from 2008 through 2011.

