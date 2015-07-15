Star witness in Dewey trial implicates chairman, others

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As financially strapped Dewey & LeBoeuf struggled to survive in late 2011, three of the law firm’s leaders met in then-chairman Steven Davis’ office to discuss their options.

The now-defunct firm’s former finance director Francis Canellas told a jury in Manhattan state court on Wednesday that he brought a list of improper accounting tricks that would help conceal the firm’s precarious state and shared the ideas with Davis and Joel Sanders, Dewey’s former chief financial officer, on the afternoon of Dec. 22, 2011.

