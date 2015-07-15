FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Star witness in Dewey trial implicates chairman, others
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 15, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Star witness in Dewey trial implicates chairman, others

Joseph Ax

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As financially strapped Dewey & LeBoeuf struggled to survive in late 2011, three of the law firm’s leaders met in then-chairman Steven Davis’ office to discuss their options.

The now-defunct firm’s former finance director Francis Canellas told a jury in Manhattan state court on Wednesday that he brought a list of improper accounting tricks that would help conceal the firm’s precarious state and shared the ideas with Davis and Joel Sanders, Dewey’s former chief financial officer, on the afternoon of Dec. 22, 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1e1pyHO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.