Dewey execs' defense seeks to undermine key witness
July 16, 2015 / 10:48 PM / 2 years ago

Dewey execs' defense seeks to undermine key witness

Joseph Ax

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Defense lawyers for three former top Dewey & LeBoeuf executives sought to undermine the credibility of a key prosecution witness on Thursday, as their criminal trial in New York entered a critical new phase.

In three days of direct testimony this week in Manhattan state court, former Dewey finance director Francis Canellas implicated chairman Steven Davis, executive director Stephen DiCarmine and chief financial officer Joel Sanders in a series of accounting frauds that he said took place from 2008 to 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1f8SUou

