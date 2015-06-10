FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutors introduce emails about outsize pay packages in Dewey trial
June 10, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

Prosecutors introduce emails about outsize pay packages in Dewey trial

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In the criminal trial against Dewey & LeBoeuf’s former leaders, prosecutors introduced emails on Tuesday in an attempt to show that Dewey lied to its lenders on how it was spending money, while a banker from JPMorgan Chase testified that the bank had lost more than $10 million of the money it had lent to the firm.

In a trial before state Supreme Court Acting Justice Robert Stolz, Assistant District Attorney Peirce Moser showed the jury a January 2010 email in which Joel Sanders, Dewey’s chief financial officer, told the firm’s executive director that the firm had $125 million of term debt but “nothing to show for it” because it had used most of the money to pay partners.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QMJ2g4

