Prosecutors introduce emails about outsize pay packages in Dewey trial

(Reuters) - In the criminal trial against Dewey & LeBoeuf’s former leaders, prosecutors introduced emails on Tuesday in an attempt to show that Dewey lied to its lenders on how it was spending money, while a banker from JPMorgan Chase testified that the bank had lost more than $10 million of the money it had lent to the firm.

In a trial before state Supreme Court Acting Justice Robert Stolz, Assistant District Attorney Peirce Moser showed the jury a January 2010 email in which Joel Sanders, Dewey’s chief financial officer, told the firm’s executive director that the firm had $125 million of term debt but “nothing to show for it” because it had used most of the money to pay partners.

