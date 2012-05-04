U.S. law firm Dewey warns of impending layoffs

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf on Friday notified U.S. attorneys and staff of impending mass layoffs, a source close to the firm said, the starkest sign yet that the firm could be on the verge of collapse.

The firm issued the notification letters under federal and New York statutes that require employers to notify workers of mass layoffs in advance, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Dewey & LeBoeuf, once one of the biggest law firms in the United States, has been struggling this year with high debt, declining revenue and mass defections of its partners.