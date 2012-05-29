FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2012 / 9:42 PM / 5 years ago

Dewey close to deal with ex-partners -attorney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - An attorney for bankrupt law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf on Tuesday said the firm was “close” to a deal that would allow it to recover money from some ex-partners.

Attorney Albert Togut, speaking during the firm’s first hearing since filing for bankruptcy late on Monday, gave no details on the scope of a potential deal, other than to say it would cost ex-partners a “significant” amount of money.

Togut said the firm would like to achieve a quick and orderly settlement of potential claims against ex-partners who left the firm this year en masse, costing Dewey potential accounts receivable.

