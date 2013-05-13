French town renegotiates Dexia loan after debtor strike

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - The Paris suburb of Asnieres ended its legal battle with bailed-out municipal lender Dexia over millions of euros of “toxic” loans on Monday, agreeing to new terms after an eight-month repayment strike.

Dozens of towns and cities across France are fighting Dexia over an estimated 11 billion euros ($14.27 billion) in risky structured loans that went sour after the financial crisis, saddling them with double-digit repayment rates and in some cases pushing mayors to go on debtors’ strikes.

The towns accuse Dexia of having missold them the loans, which were indexed to everything from foreign currencies to U.S. loans. The bank says it acted lawfully.

The conflict is an ongoing headache for the French government, which along with Belgium and Luxembourg bailed Dexia out with funding lifelines after a 2011 euro zone market panic and moved to nationalise its municipal loan arm.

Some 9 billion euros in “toxic” Dexia loans are now held by the French state.

Asnieres, which filed a lawsuit against Dexia last year and went on debtor’s strike after repayment rates on part of its 180 million euro debt load went as high as 14 percent, has now dropped its suit after agreeing a new retroactive 2012 fixed rate of 4.5 percent and a 4.8 percent rate from 2013.

“This deal will allow the town to fund its investments for 2013,” Mayor Sebastien Pietrasanta’s office said in a statement. “In exchange, the town will forgo its civil and criminal lawsuits against Dexia.”

The new terms cover 21 million euros of loans, according to the mayor’s office, including 9 million euros in debt whose repayment rates were linked to the U.S. dollar-Japanese yen exchange rate.

A Dexia spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Cowell)