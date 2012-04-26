FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suitors circle $1 bln Dexia Asset Management -sources
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Suitors circle $1 bln Dexia Asset Management -sources

Simon Meads, Victoria Howley

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Buyout firms are vying with Australia’s Macquarie for Dexia’s $1 billion asset management arm, people familiar with the situation said, as the state supported Franco-Belgian bank carves up operations following a massive loss in 2011.

Private equity groups Advent International, Bain, CVC , Permira and Warburg Pincus are among those to have made offers for Dexia Asset Management, three people said.

Australian bank and asset manager Macquarie also bid for the business, the people said.

Bidders are waiting to hear whether they have been taken into the second stage of the sale, which according to one person could see the business fetch up to 750 million euros ($988 million)

The private equity groups and Macquarie declined to comment. Dexia also declined to comment. (Reporting by Simon Meads)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.