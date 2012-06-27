FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dexia says three bidders remain for asset management arm
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Dexia says three bidders remain for asset management arm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Final divestment will leave Dexia as entity holding bonds

* Says Chief Executive and Chairman tendered resignation

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia, which accepted a state-led break-up in October, moved closer to completing its divestment process on Wednesday, and said that three buyers remained for its asset management arm.

The group wants to sell Dexia Asset Management for about 750 million euros ($935.33 million), according to people familiar with the bank, a sale that would be the last in a string of divestments the group made in exchange for state aid.

Dexia has already sold Banque Internationale a Luxembourg , the half of RBC Dexia Investor Services that the group owned. And in early June Dexia signed a deal to sell Turkey’s Denizbank to Russia’s Sberbank for the 3.09 billion euros.

In October, after Dexia became the first bank to require a rescue during the euro zone crisis, the Belgian state bought Dexia’s Belgian retail arm for 4 billion euros.

The divestments will reduce Dexia, which was once the world’s largest municipal lender, to an entity holding loans and bonds.

In May, Affiliated Managers Group, Federated Investors, New York Life Insurance, Australia’s Macquarie as well as private equity firm Permira were considering bids for Dexia Asset Management.

It was not clear on Wednesday which of these had made it to the final group of three bidders.

Separately, Dexia said in a statement that it had accepted the resignation of its Chairman Jean-Luc Dehaene, and that Karel De Boeck had been appointed as an interim replacement.

Chief Executive Pierre Mariani had also handed in his resignation, Dexia said, but the group asked him to remain in his position until the divestments of Dexia Asset Management and Turkish arm Denizbank have been completed.

