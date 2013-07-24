UPDATE 1-Dexia sets GCS deadline to seal asset management deal

* Dexia was to sell asset management arm to GCS for 380 mln euros

* Dexia says terminated talks on July 15

* Dexia gives GCS until July 30 to conclude deal (Adds detail on Dexia Asset Management, GCS)

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Nationalised Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia has set GCS Capital a deadline of next Tuesday to conclude its planned 380-million-euro ($502.3 million) purchase of Dexia Asset Management, after which the sale will be cancelled.

Dexia said in a statement on Wednesday that it had terminated negotiations with GCS on July 15 and given the Hong Kong-based investment firm 10 working days until July 30 to close the deal.

Dexia declined to say what condition GCS had failed to meet.

It added that its decision did not affect its intention to sell Dexia Asset Management.

The sale, initially agreed in December, was to have virtually completed Dexia’s dismemberment following its collapse in the wake of the financial crisis.

Dexia expanded to become the world’s biggest lender to local authorities, but its access to funds dried up in the credit crunch and it had to be bailed out by France and Belgium. It faces a future as a holding of bonds and loans being run off, underpinned by state guarantees for its funding.

Dexia Asset Management had 73.2 billion euros of assets under management at the end of May 2013, according to its website.

GCS Capital is a newly launched Hong Kong investment firm with offices in London and Beijing. Founding partner Huan Guocang was formerly chairman of Asia-focused private equity firm Primus Pacific Partners and before that was head of Asia Pacific investment banking at HSBC Holdings Plc. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)