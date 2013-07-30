FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2013 / 5:42 AM / in 4 years

Dexia pulls out of asset management unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Nationalised Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia on Tuesday cancelled the planned 380-million-euro ($502.3 million) sale of its asset management unit to Hong Kong-based investment firm GCS capital.

“As GCS Capital has not been able to meet its contractual payment obligations ... Dexia feels compelled to definitively abandon discussions with GCS Capital,” the group said in a statement.

Dexia said it would now resume talks with other interested parties over the sale of the unit.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

