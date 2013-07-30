Dexia pulls out of asset management unit sale

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Nationalised Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia on Tuesday cancelled the planned 380-million-euro ($502.3 million) sale of its asset management unit to Hong Kong-based investment firm GCS capital.

“As GCS Capital has not been able to meet its contractual payment obligations ... Dexia feels compelled to definitively abandon discussions with GCS Capital,” the group said in a statement.

Dexia said it would now resume talks with other interested parties over the sale of the unit.