EU Commission approves Dexia bailout plan

BRUSSELS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission gave clearance on Friday to a bailout of Dexia, including a 5.5 billion euro ($7.27 billion)capital injection by Belgium and France.

Dexia, once the world’s largest municipal lender, will be almost totally nationalised, with a large part of its borrowing also supported by guarantees from Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

“As foreseen by our rules, the approved plan ensures that the continued market presence of some parts of the Dexia group is truly justified, without artificially keeping alive a failed business model, and that competition distortions resulting from the aid received are minimised,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

“...The plan brings the cost for the taxpayer down to the level strictly necessary to carry out the orderly resolution process.”

Dexia’s shareholders last week accepted that France and Belgium would own almost 96 percent of the group to avoid an immediate liquidation that board members warned could have caused a Lehman-style shockwave across Europe.

Shorn of its businesses, including retail banking and asset management, Dexia will be a portfolio of bonds and outstanding loans in run-off, kept afloat by state aid. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)