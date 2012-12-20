European Commission to decide on Dexia in coming days -Almunia

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, will take a decision on Belgian bank Dexia on Dec. 28, EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.

The EU’s antitrust authority is to rule on Dexia’s state rescue and overhaul including the sale of assets, after Belgium and France agreed last month to pump 5.5 billion euros ($7.29 billion) into the lender and take almost full ownership.

That was a third state intervention following a 6.4 billion euro injection in 2008 and a break-up last year. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Ethan Bilby)