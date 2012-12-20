FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Commission to decide on Dexia in coming days -Almunia
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 20, 2012 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

European Commission to decide on Dexia in coming days -Almunia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, will take a decision on Belgian bank Dexia on Dec. 28, EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.

The EU’s antitrust authority is to rule on Dexia’s state rescue and overhaul including the sale of assets, after Belgium and France agreed last month to pump 5.5 billion euros ($7.29 billion) into the lender and take almost full ownership.

That was a third state intervention following a 6.4 billion euro injection in 2008 and a break-up last year. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Ethan Bilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.