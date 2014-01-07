FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dexia to sell stake in Spanish venture to Banco Popular
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2014 / 5:17 PM / 4 years ago

Dexia to sell stake in Spanish venture to Banco Popular

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in private bank Popular Banca Privada to its joint venture partner Banco Popular for 49.2 million euros ($67.12 million).

Dexia has been stripped of all its activities, including public sector lending and retail banking, after it failed to recover from the 2007-2008 credit crunch and was bailed out by Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

The agreement to sell Popular Banca Privada completes the disposal process for the group, which is now little more than the sum of the bonds and loans it has outstanding.

Dexia said it expected the transaction to close in the first quarter of the year. ($1 = 0.7330 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.