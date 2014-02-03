BRIEF-Dexia completes divestment process with 380 mln Euro sale

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Dexia SA : * Dexia - update on the divestment process of dexia’s commercial franchises * Closing sale of 100% of its participation in Dexia asset management to New

York life investments for EUR 380 million. * Net capital gain from sale estimated at EUR 68 million and will be booked in

1q 2014 in Dexia sa’s consolidated results. * Completes the divestment process of the largest commercial franchises of the

Dexia Group * Received positive answer from ec for authorization to grant new financing

intended for existing clients to 28 June 2014