#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Central bank says Dexia needs fresh capital - lawmaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - Bailed out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia urgently needs fresh capital to stay afloat, Belgium’s central bank governor told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, according to a lawmaker who attended the sitting.

Bank governor Luc Coene spoke to a hearing of the finance committee, some of which was held behind closed doors.

“He said Dexia needs to be recapitalised,” member of parliament, Jean-Marie Dedecker, told Reuters by telephone on Thursday.

Dedecker said Coene had not specified how much money Dexia would need, but had said it needed capital as soon as possible.

The central bank confirmed Coene was at the committee, but could not confirm what he had said. Dexia declined to comment.

Dexia was broken up for a second time last October, with Belgium nationalising its Belgian retail banking operations and assets steadily being sold off. It is set to become a holding of bonds with state guarantees covering its borrowing.

Dexia suffered a net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.3 billion) in 2011, cutting core shareholders’ equity to 7.6 billion euros at the end of December. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by David Holmes)

