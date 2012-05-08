FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Fortis head to be Dexia CEO before July - minister
May 8, 2012 / 5:57 AM / in 5 years

Ex-Fortis head to be Dexia CEO before July - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of financial group Fortis Karel De Boeck will be the new CEO of bailed-out bank Dexia, Belgian pensions minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said.

Van Quickenborne said that there was an agreement within the Belgian government to nominate De Boeck to the board of directors and appoint him as the CEO before the end of June, his spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

De Boeck took over as the head of Fortis at the height of the credit crunch in late 2008, after it had been rescued and partially sold to French group BNP Paribas.

Dexia was rescued for a second time last October, with Belgium nationalising its Belgian retail banking operations and assets steadily being sold off.

Dexia suffered a net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.3 billion) in 2011, cutting core shareholders’ equity to 7.6 billion at the end of December. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Cowell)

