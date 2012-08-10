FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dexia may need recapitalising -ECB's Coene to paper
August 10, 2012

Dexia may need recapitalising -ECB's Coene to paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Franco-Belgian bank Dexia may have to be recapitalised quickly if financial market conditions worsen, Belgium’s central bank governor Luc Coene told a newspaper in an interview extract published on Friday.

“Dexia is extremely vulnerable to all movements in financial markets,” Coene, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, told Belgian newspaper L‘Echo.

“If market conditions do not allow Dexia to reduce its losses, it will definitely need to be recapitalised - and relatively quickly,” he said. (Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing By Sebastian Moffett.)

