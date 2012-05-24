FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dexia in talks to sell Denizbank to Sberbank-paper
May 24, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Dexia in talks to sell Denizbank to Sberbank-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Dexia is in exclusive talks to sell Turkish unit Denizbank to Russian bank Sberbank , Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

The price should be close to the 3 billion euros ($3.78 billion) expected by the Franco-Belgian bank, the newspaper added.

Negotiations should take several weeks and be completed in the summer, Les Echos said.

Dexia was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by James Regan and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

