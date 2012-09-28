FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dexia says closes DenizBank sale, to book 744 mln euro loss
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 28, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Dexia says closes DenizBank sale, to book 744 mln euro loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia said on Friday it had finalised the sale of its Turkish banking unit DenizBank to Russia’s Sberbank for around 3.02 billion euros ($3.88 billion).

The price included a sum equivalent to the increase in DenizBank’s net asset value between January 1 and September 28.

Dexia said it would book a 744 million euro loss on the sale in the third quarter, while its core Tier 1 and Tier 1 capital would rise by 638 million euros.

The sale would reduce Dexia’s balance sheet by 18 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.