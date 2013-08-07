FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dexia posts H1 loss of 905 mln euros
August 7, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Dexia posts H1 loss of 905 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nationalised Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia on Wednesday posted a smaller net loss in the first half of 2013 than in the same period last year.

Dexia, about 95 percent owned by France and Belgium, said it made a net loss of 905 million euros ($1.20 billion) in the first half of 2013, against a 1.17 billion euro loss a year ago.

France, Belgium and Luxembourg guarantee the group’s borrowings by up to 85 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

