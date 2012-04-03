UPDATE 1-EU opens in-depth study into Dexia BIL sale

* In-depth investigation into Dexia’s sale of Luxembourg arm

* Commission also reviewing Dexia carve-up

* In-depth study also opens into Belgian guarantees for investors (Adds background, further EU study into Belgian guarantees)

BRUSSELS, April 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had opened an in-depth investigation to determine whether the sale of the Luxembourg arm of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia was appropriately conducted and did not include state aid.

Qatar and Luxembourg have agreed to buy bailed-out Dexia’s private and retail banking arm there, Banque Internationale Luxembourg (BIL), for 730 million euros ($971 million).

Qatar’s al-Thani royal family is to acquire 90 percent of Banque Internationale Luxembourg (BIL) via their Precision Capital investment group, with the Luxembourg state taking the remaining 10 percent.

“Given that the proposed sale is the result of exclusive negotiations with one private investor and that the Commission does not have enough information on the valuation of the carved-out businesses at this stage, the Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether the price of the transaction is market conform,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission is already reviewing Dexia’s restructuring plan, which essentially will see it stripped down to a portfolio of bonds in run-off with borrowings of up to 90 billion euros supported by state guarantees.

Belgium is to provide 60.5 percent of the guarantees, France 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent.

It is the provision of guarantees that is likely to be the greatest stumbling block, with Dexia insisting it can only pay a minimal fee and the Commission possibly concerned that this could amount to state aid.

Belgium also want Dexia to pay the fees initially agreed to boost its budget.

Separately, the Commission also said it was opening an in-depth investigation into whether an extension of the Belgian deposit guarantee scheme to include the protection of shares in financial cooperatives was in line with state aid rules.

The investigation was prompted by the extension of such guarantees to ARCO, a group of financial cooperatives that holds 13.8 percent of Dexia shares.

The guarantee, exclusively for individual shareholders of ARCO, would cost the Belgian state 1 billion euros.

Dexia said it had no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)