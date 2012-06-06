FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulator okays extra guarantees for Dexia for now
June 6, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

EU regulator okays extra guarantees for Dexia for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators temporaraily approved on Thursday an extra 10 billion euros ($12.50 billion) of funding guarantees for Dexia and said they would widen a probe to include this new state aid granted to the Franco-Belgian banking group.

The European Commission said its approval was valid until Sept. 30 and that it had doubts that the extra funding guarantee comply with EU state aid rules.

“(The Commission) will take a final decision on its compatibility with EU state aid rules when it has finalised its assessment of Dexia’s resolution plan,” the EU executive said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8001 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Ben Deighton

