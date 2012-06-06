States agree to raise Dexia guarantees - paper

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - Belgium, France and Luxembourg have agreed to raise their guarantees to cover the funding of bailed-out lender Dexia to 55 billion euros ($68.6 billion) from 45 billion, Belgian newspaper Le Soir said on Wednesday.

The European Commission last week approved the extension of temporary guarantees until the end of September, although expressed doubt that Dexia’s aim of receiving them at minimal cost was compatible with state aid rules.

Dexia has pleaded for larger guarantees to stay afloat, something to which Belgium has been reluctant to agree.

Belgian Finance Minister Steven Vanackere told Belgian public broadcaster VRT on Wednesday morning the three states had agreed to make a new request to the European Commission concerning Dexia, without giving further details.

The Commission would typically give a response by the end of the week.

Dexia declined to comment.

At the time of its rescue, the three states agreed to provide up to 90 billion euros of guarantees for 10 years. Belgium would provide 60.5 percent of this total, France 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent.

The temporary guarantees, of half that amount, were put in place while the Commission reviewed Dexia’s aid and break-up plan.

Dexia is currently using 44.76 billion euros of state guarantees, according to the central bank.

Belgium has been reluctant to increase its exposure and has hoped to persuade France to take on a larger share of the burden.

For the states, and Belgium in particular, fees in return for guarantees are a vital revenue top-up at a time of budget tightness.

Dexia has repeatedly said it cannot afford such fees and that it should be treated as a special case - more a bad bank holding than a competing bank.

Indeed, Dexia’s break-up, which included Belgium’s nationalisation of its Belgian retail banking arm, will result in its becoming just a holding of loans and bonds. ($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)