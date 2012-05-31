FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission approves extended temporary guarantees for Dexia
May 31, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

EU Commission approves extended temporary guarantees for Dexia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had approved a four-month extension of temporary state guarantees to Franco-Belgian Dexia and extended its investigation into the aid and break-up plan of the bailed-out group.

France, Belgium and Luxembourg have provided up to 45 billion euros ($55.8 billion) of guarantees to cover Dexia’s funding since its rescue in October.

The EU’s approval was to run until Thursday, but the extension will run until the end of September. ($1 = 0.8069 euros)

