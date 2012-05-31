FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
States to extend Dexia funding guarantees - Juncker
May 31, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

States to extend Dexia funding guarantees - Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 31 (Reuters) - France, Belgium and Luxembourg will extend their temporary guarantees to cover the borrowing of bailed-out former lender Dexia SA, Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker told Luxembourg’s 100,7 radio on Thursday.

Juncker said the total sum remained at a maximum of 45 billion euros ($55.77 billion), but did not say how long these guarantees would run.

Juncker’s office confirmed the prime minister’s comments.

According to sources, the temporary guarantees, which had been due to expire at the end of May, would run for a further four months. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)

