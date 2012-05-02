No decision yet taken on Dexia succession - CEO

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - No decision has yet been taken about the future leadership of bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia, the company’s chief executive said in a statement, denying a number of Belgian media reports.

Belgian business dailies De Tijd and L‘Echo reported on Wednesday that the Belgian government wanted to appoint Karel De Boeck, the former head of another rescued group, Fortis, as Dexia CEO.

Current CEO Pierre Mariani would be prepared to leave with a pay-off of 1.2 million euros, the newspapers said.