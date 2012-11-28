Dexia sees 1 bln euro loss in 2013 - media

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia is set to make a loss of about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) next year, but it should not need to draw on all state guarantees offered, its chief executive was quoted as saying in Belgian media.

Karel De Boeck told a Belgian parliamentary committee that the group was likely to be loss-making until 2018, Belgian newspapers said.

Dexia, rescued and split up a year ago, made a net loss of 2.4 billion euros in the first nine months of this year after losing 11.6 billion euros in 2011.

Dexia is set to be a portfolio of bonds and loans with funding backed by up to 85 billion euros of state guarantees -- 51.41 percent from Belgium, 45.59 percent from France and 3 percent from Belgium.

De Boeck said Dexia could probably limit the peak of guarantees used to 65 billion euros, most likely in 2014, falling to some 30 billion euros in 2018.

France and Belgium agreed earlier this month to pay 5.5 billion euros to take almost full control of Dexia and keep it in business.

De Boeck said a further capital increase could not be ruled out.

“I could only say that with certainty if I knew what interest rates would be in the next 20 years, if I knew the ratings of Spain, Portugal or Greece and if the ratings agencies did not do anything foolish,” he was quoted as saying. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Louise Heavens)