France and Belgium discuss new capital injection for Dexia

PARIS/BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - France and Belgium are discussing a new recapitalisation of bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia.

Belgium’s foreign minister, arriving for 2013 budget talks on Wednesday, said negotiations over Dexia had begun and the chief sticking point was how to share the burden between Belgium and France.

“With the previous operations the split was 50-50. Hopefully that can be the case this time,” Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said, according to Belgian television. “The negotiations with Paris have already begun.”

The troubled bank had to be rescued last year by Belgium, France and Luxembourg when its business model of borrowing short and lending long came unstuck because of the euro zone debt crisis.

The loss-making group now appears certain to need fresh funds, the extent of which may become clear when it reports third-quarter results next Thursday.

In Paris, a government source told Reuters that a further recapitalisation was being discussed, but made no further comment.

Belgian daily Le Soir said on Tuesday that Dexia was set to receive 6 billion euros ($7.79 billion) in fresh capital from state guarantors France and Belgium, with a board meeting on Nov. 7 set to approve the new funds.

Dexia declined to comment on the extent of a possible shortfall and referred to comments made earlier this month by Chief Executive Karel De Boeck.

He told Belgian business daily L‘Echo said that the group was continuing to lose money and was working on raising capital, although he did not know if this would be at the end of this year or the beginning of 2013.

The company received a 6 billion-euro bailout from major shareholders including France and Belgium in October 2008 during the financial crisis. Three years later it had to be rescued again.

Dexia’s Belgian banking arm has been nationalised and the group has steadily sold off businesses, leaving it as little more than a portfolio of bonds and outstanding loans with its borrowings supported by state guarantees.

It is currently using some 73.6 billion euros of guarantees.