Dexia working on raising capital, CEO tells paper
October 6, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Dexia working on raising capital, CEO tells paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is working on raising cash, its chief executive told L‘Echo, a Belgian business newspaper, in an article published on Saturday.

“Every day that passes we get closer to the deadline, because Dexia is continuing to lose money,” Karel de Boeck told the paper. “We are therefore working on raising capital.”

He added that he did not know whether the capital raising would be at the end of this year, or the beginning of next. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Catherine Evans)

